Arsenal’s hopes of landing Dani Olmo have received a significant boost as Barcelona struggle to secure the midfielder’s permanent registration.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on X that Barcelona’s latest appeal to register Olmo, along with fellow signing Pau Víctor, has been rejected.

This decision leaves Olmo’s future uncertain, with the player potentially becoming a free agent on January 1, 2025, if the issues remain unresolved.

The heart of the issue lies in Barcelona’s financial troubles. Strict La Liga salary cap regulations have prevented the club from meeting the conditions required for Olmo’s full registration.

While the 26-year-old has been playing under provisional status, a recent court ruling denied Barcelona’s appeal to solidify his eligibility for the remainder of the season.

The uncertainty surrounding the midfielder’s status has attracted interest from top clubs, including Arsenal, who have reportedly been in ‘regular and positive contact’ with Olmo’s representatives.

Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of Olmo’s versatility and creativity, which would bolster the Gunners’ attacking setup.

Dani Olmo: Impressive career so far

Olmo’s standout performances during Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 campaign, where he clinched the Golden Boot in a six-way tie, have only heightened his appeal. His ability to operate as an attacking midfielder, winger, or false nine makes him a dynamic addition to any squad.

Having started his football journey at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, Olmo moved to Dinamo Zagreb, where he blossomed into one of Europe’s brightest prospects. His displays in Croatia earned him a move to RB Leipzig in 2020, where he continued to shine.

During his career, Olmo has recorded an impressive 73 goals and 64 assists in 324 appearances across all competitions. His time at Dinamo Zagreb saw him notch 34 goals and 28 assists in 124 matches, while his Bundesliga stint with Leipzig yielded 29 goals and 34 assists in 148 appearances. Since returning to Barcelona this season, Olmo has contributed five goals in 11 La Liga games. (Transfsermarkt)

As Barcelona navigates a critical 24-hour window to address their financial issues, Arsenal will closely monitor the situation. Securing Olmo’s signature could significantly enhance the Gunners’ prospects in both domestic and European competitions.