Exclusive: “Conversations I’ve had…” – Arsenal transfer interest in PL star confirmed

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by
Mikel Arteta and Matheus Cunha
Mikel Arteta and Matheus Cunha (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal seem to have a genuine interest in the potential transfer of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that he’s not surprised to see the Gunners looking at Cunha after his fine form for Wolves in recent times.

The Brazil international looks like he could clearly have it in him to make the step up to a bigger club, but one issue for the moment is that Wolves will surely do everything they can to keep hold of him while they find themselves in a relegation battle.

Arsenal an option for want-away Chelsea star!

Still, Arsenal also have major needs at the moment as they’re set to be without star player Bukayo Saka for possibly around two months, meaning Mikel Arteta would do well to bring in a signing or two in attack this January.

Watts expects we might see Arsenal try something, even if big moves are more likely in the summer than in the winter, but Cunha looks like a tricky deal to get done.

Matheus Cunha transfer: Arsenal interest confirmed, but deal looks difficult

Matheus Cunha celebrates a goal
Matheus Cunha celebrates a goal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“It’s still early days for Arsenal obviously in terms of how they are going to deal without the injured Bukayo Saka,” Watts said.

“Arsenal are always reluctant to do business in January and the message heading into this window through conversations I’ve had has always been that the club would be reactive, rather than proactive in the market.

“That’s understandable, but this does feel like something that they have to react to. Losing Saka for around ten weeks is a hammer blow. It’s as simple as that.

More Stories / Latest News
Julen Lopetegui talks to his assistant during West Ham's defeat to Liverpool
BBC pundit reveals when Lopetegui is leaving West Ham
Ange Postecoglou watches on in Tottenham's draw vs Wolves
42-year-old manager “expecting an agreement with Tottenham”, claims club presidential candidate
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates with his Arsenal teammates
“I’m not happy” – Arsenal legend urges frustrating Gunners star to “step up”

“I don’t think anyone who comes in has to be a like-for-like replacement. They just need another option who can play in the frontline and can contribute goals and assists.

“I’m a big fan of Matheus Cunha and Arsenal’s interest in him does make a lot of sense. I do understand, however, it would be very difficult to lure him away from Wolves in the middle of the season when they are battling relegation.”

More Stories Matheus Cunha Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.