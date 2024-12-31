Exclusive: “Conversations I’ve had…” – Arsenal transfer interest in PL star confirmed

Mikel Arteta and Matheus Cunha (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal seem to have a genuine interest in the potential transfer of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that he’s not surprised to see the Gunners looking at Cunha after his fine form for Wolves in recent times.

The Brazil international looks like he could clearly have it in him to make the step up to a bigger club, but one issue for the moment is that Wolves will surely do everything they can to keep hold of him while they find themselves in a relegation battle.

Still, Arsenal also have major needs at the moment as they’re set to be without star player Bukayo Saka for possibly around two months, meaning Mikel Arteta would do well to bring in a signing or two in attack this January.

Watts expects we might see Arsenal try something, even if big moves are more likely in the summer than in the winter, but Cunha looks like a tricky deal to get done.

Matheus Cunha transfer: Arsenal interest confirmed, but deal looks difficult

“It’s still early days for Arsenal obviously in terms of how they are going to deal without the injured Bukayo Saka,” Watts said.

“Arsenal are always reluctant to do business in January and the message heading into this window through conversations I’ve had has always been that the club would be reactive, rather than proactive in the market.

“That’s understandable, but this does feel like something that they have to react to. Losing Saka for around ten weeks is a hammer blow. It’s as simple as that.

“I don’t think anyone who comes in has to be a like-for-like replacement. They just need another option who can play in the frontline and can contribute goals and assists.

“I’m a big fan of Matheus Cunha and Arsenal’s interest in him does make a lot of sense. I do understand, however, it would be very difficult to lure him away from Wolves in the middle of the season when they are battling relegation.”