Revealed: Arsenal’s four top attacking transfer targets as Arteta looks for Saka replacement

Bryan Mbeumo, Bukayo Saka, and Jamie Gittens (Photo by Alex Pantling, Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

CaughtOffside have been told that Arsenal have an eye on four big names in attack as Mikel Arteta looks for cover for the injured Bukayo Saka.

Sources with a close understanding of the Gunners’ plans have indicated that a centre-forward, rather than a winger, remains a priority to strengthen the team up front, though the club are also looking at wide players.

The feeling is that Arsenal won’t necessarily rush into doing business this January, but it’s also felt that Saka’s potentially lengthy layoff means the north London giants are now more open to a significant investment in that area of the pitch.

Who are Arsenal looking at in attack ahead of January?

CaughtOffside understands that Arsenal remain keen on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a priority to come in up front.

There is also an appreciation of players such as Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, though both of those would be considerably more expensive than Vlahovic, so may not be realistic.

Given that Vlahovic is yet to sign a new contract at Juventus, it seems Arsenal are keen to pounce on an opportunity to potentially sign the Serbia international for below market value. There have not yet been any concrete talks over this deal, however.

In terms of more direct replacements for Saka, sources have stated that Arsenal are looking at Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens, and Bayern Munich contract rebel Leroy Sane.

Mbeumo has impressed in the Premier League this season and Newcastle are also understood to be keen on the Cameroon international.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope their club shows real ambition this January as they could still be in the Premier League title race, even if Liverpool are currently leading the way and looking unstoppable at this moment in time.