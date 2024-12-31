(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) / (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Everton’s January transfer plans have hit a roadblock as Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has reportedly turned down a move to Goodison Park.

Arthur, who has struggled for playing time at Juventus under Thiago Motta this season, was viewed as a key target to bolster Everton’s squad. However, the Brazilian’s prior association with Liverpool seems to have played a pivotal role in his decision to decline Everton’s offer.

Despite a short and injury-marred loan stint with Liverpool in the 2022–23 campaign, Arthur is said to hold the club in high regard.

Arthur rejects Everton due to Liverpool association

According to Juve FC sources, this loyalty to Liverpool was the primary reason he opted against joining their Merseyside rivals, leaving Everton’s management disappointed and Juventus facing challenges in offloading the 28-year-old.

Arthur joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2020 as part of a high-profile swap deal involving Miralem Pjanić. While he initially showed glimpses of his potential, injuries and inconsistent form have seen his role diminish over the years.

Loan spells at Liverpool and Fiorentina failed to reignite his career, and he has yet to make a competitive appearance for Juventus this season.

With his contract running until 2026, Juventus are keen to offload Arthur in January to free up space and resources. Everton’s interest presented a seemingly ideal solution, but the player’s refusal leaves Juventus scrambling to find another suitor.

Arthur Melo: Injury plagued stint at Liverpool

Arthur Melo’s loan spell at Liverpool from Juventus in the 2022-23 season was marred by injuries, making it a forgettable chapter in his career.

Arriving on deadline day as a short-term solution to Liverpool’s midfield injury crisis, the Brazilian was expected to bring depth, composure and control to the team’s midfield.

However, Arthur’s stint was derailed almost immediately by a serious injury that required surgery, limiting him to just one brief appearance in a Champions League group-stage match.

Despite his limited impact on the pitch, Arthur reportedly developed a strong connection with the club, which played a big role in his decision to snub Everton.

For Everton, Arthur’s rejection is a significant disappointment. The Toffees are determined to bolster their midfield options to improve their standing in the Premier League but must now look elsewhere for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Juventus will now need to intensify efforts to find a club willing to take on Arthur’s wages and meet their valuation.

Liverpool preparing £65m bid for Premier League star