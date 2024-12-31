Jaden Philogene with his Aston Villa teammates. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

The January transfer window will be an interesting one at Aston Villa with several names linked with a move out of Villa Park in order to receive more minutes throughout the second half of the campaign.

It has been a mixed opening half to the current term for Villa as they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup, however, the Birmingham outfit are in a great position to advance to the Last 16 of the Champions League automatically.

The rest of the season is expected to be busy for Aston Villa as they look to maintain their position in Europe’s elite competition and new signings may arrive to boost their chances.

Aston Villa urged to complete huge deal for £100m star

Not many changes are expected at Villa Park but outgoings could be on the agenda as several players will be seeking more game time to develop their skills.

One of these will likely be Jaden Philogene, who joined the Premier League club during the summer as part of a deal with Hull City. The 22-year-old has been used as a sub this season by Emery and has only received 535 minutes of action across 15 games.

The winger will be hoping for more minutes in the new year and if that doesn’t come at Villa, the youngster may go out on loan to a European club.

Jose Mourinho is interested in Aston Villa star Jaden Philogene

Philogene has recently been linked with a loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce with it being said that the 22-year-old is high up Jose Mourinho’s list of targets.

The player’s agent, Ivo Camacho, has addressed these rumours and has told Turkish media that the winger would be interested in a move to Fenerbahce.

“We haven’t received a direct official offer yet,” Camacho told Sabah Spor. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there is an interest in this regard.”

It remains to be seen what happens with the future of Philogene as many clubs will be interested in the player, while a loan move would also be very beneficial to the 22-year-old as he looks to become an established star at Aston Villa.