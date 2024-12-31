He can go: Liverpool cleared to pursue exciting transfer, Arsenal have also been linked

Arne Slot and a Liverpool corner flag (Photo by Alex Livesey, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be in luck in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as he’s expected to be allowed to leave the Bernabeu.

The France international has mostly impressed in his time in the Spanish capital, but it seems Liverpool could now succeed in luring him to Anfield instead.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Tchouameni linked with Liverpool, as Sacha Tavolieri recently claimed the Reds were pursuing him, and now Todo Fichajes claim he can leave Real Madrid.

Los Blancos would apparently be ready to listen to offers for Tchouameni, and one imagines this might also be of interest to Arsenal, who were previously linked with the 24-year-old in another Todo Fichajes report.

Aurelien Tchouameni transfer: Will we see him move to Liverpool or Arsenal?

Tchouameni might not have been at his very best in his time in La Liga, but he’s surely got more than enough quality to enjoy a good career at a big club.

Perhaps moving to the Premier League would be a good next step for Tchouameni, who looks like he could add something to this LFC midfield.

Arne Slot’s side don’t really look like they have any weaknesses at the moment, but more depth is always useful, with Tchouameni surely an upgrade on someone like Wataru Endo.

Arsenal, meanwhile, probably need to start thinking about their midfielders for next season, with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho heading towards the ends of their contracts.

Tchouameni could be an ideal long-term replacement for Partey in particular, but we’ll have to see what kind of money Real ask for, and if the player himself is also keen on leaving his current club.

It’s hard to see a move like this happening in January, so we’ll have to see how both these clubs decide to strengthen in a few months’ time.