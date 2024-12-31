Vitor Roque and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Eric Alonso, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, though he could also be used as part of a cash-plus-player deal for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Spurs, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all keeping a close eye on Roque’s situation as the young Brazilian is currently on loan from Barca at Real Betis.

The talented 19-year-old hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in his time in La Liga so far, and CaughtOffside understands that Barcelona are now ready to sell him permanently, which has put clubs on alert.

The Catalan giants’ preference, however, would be to try to offer Roque to Sporting as they pursue an ambitious deal for in-form Swedish striker Gyokeres.

Can Vitor Roque unlock Viktor Gyokeres transfer deal?

Barcelona would do well to win the race for Gyokeres as he looks one of the most dangerous forwards in world football right now, and like someone who could be an ideal long-term successor to the ageing Robert Lewandowski.

One imagines plenty of other top clubs will continue to follow Gyokeres, so if Barcelona can use Roque to get his price down, that would have to go down as superb business.

Roque doesn’t look good enough for Barca, but it seems he’s still highly regarded by some clubs in England.

Spurs are having a poor season, so could do with making some changes, and Roque might be worth gambling on as he’s still young enough to turn his career around and fulfil the potential he showed during his time at Cruzeiro and Athletico Paranaense.

Newcastle could also be a good destination for the teenager as he looks to get back to playing regularly and developing his game.

Sporting have also shown an interest in Roque in the past, however, so it makes sense that they could be tempted to bring him in as their replacement for Gyokeres.