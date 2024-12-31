Benjamin Sesko and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Luciano Lima, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly remain interested in a potential transfer move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, though he’ll cost at least €70million.

Leipzig are surely going to find it hard to keep hold of Sesko, who has long been regarded as one of Europe’s top young forwards.

Arsenal would surely do well to sign Sesko, but it seems this deal won’t come cheap, with Todo Fichajes reporting that Leipzig won’t let their star player go for less than €70million.

In fairness, Arsenal should probably pay up if they want to strengthen their attack, and €70m isn’t exactly that much in today’s market.

Benjamin Sesko transfer could be a bargain for Arsenal

Sesko may be young and yet to prove himself in the Premier League, but €70m could end up looking like a bargain if he fulfils his potential.

By contrast, Newcastle United want as much as £150m for Alexander Isak (per the Telegraph), which is surely unaffordable for Arsenal, and indeed for most clubs.

Isak would probably be the dream signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, as he’s already shown just how dangerous he can be at this level, but AFC need to be realistic.

Sesko looks like he’d be a good fit for Arsenal, as he’s similar to Kai Havertz in his playing style, giving Arteta the kind of tall and physical centre-forward he likes to have in his teams.

Still, there’s perhaps also an argument for going for someone more like Isak, as it would enable Arsenal to mix things up a bit more.

Gabriel Jesus could in theory provide that alternative, but he’s just been too inconsistent in his time at the Emirates Stadium, while his fitness record also isn’t the best.