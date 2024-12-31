Enzo Maresca describes Chelsea transfer target as “fantastic player”

Enzo Maresca reacts after Chelsea's defeat to Ipswich Town (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted he’s a huge fan of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap amid transfer rumours linking him with the Blues.

Delap has long looked like an exciting young talent and he’s really starting to perform consistently in the Premier League this season, with Simon Phillips reporting that he’s on Chelsea’s radar.

The 21-year-old picked up a goal and an assist for Ipswich in their win over Chelsea last night, so Maresca will have got a close look at the young forward.

The Italian tactician also knows Delap well from their time together at Manchester City, and he hasn’t hid the fact that he’s a keen admirer of his.

One imagines this will only add further fuel to the Delap links with Chelsea, as Maresca has stated he sees the former City player as having a big future.

Liam Delap praised by Chelsea manager in potential transfer hint

“Liam is a fantastic player and also for his age. I think we spent one year together and I think he scored 22, 24 goals and he is a very good striker,” Maresca said, as quoted by the Metro.

“In England, they have many like him and they have many good players, good strikers and he’s working hard off the ball, on the ball he understands the game and can score goals.

“And also because of his age, I think he can be an important player for England.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt be well aware of Delap now after his fine performance against them last night, so it will be interesting to see if that also does something to further convince the big decision makers at Stamford Bridge.

CFC could probably do with strengthening up front in the near future as Nicolas Jackson hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time in west London so far, while Christopher Nkunku seems to be struggling to work his way into Maresca’s plans.