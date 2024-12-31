Exclusive: Barcelona considering surprise transfer move for Chelsea outcast

Enzo Maresca and Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are likely to offload a few players in the upcoming January transfer window, and one of them could be of interest to Barcelona.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Blues misfit Christopher Nkunku’s future is in some doubt, and that Barcelona could consider a loan move for him if they fail to register Dani Olmo.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca hasn’t found much room for Nkunku so far this season, so it might make sense for the France international to consider a temporary move away from Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca hints at “FANTASTIC” Chelsea signing!

CaughtOffside were previously told about Nkunku looking to push for a move out of Chelsea this January, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain emerging as possible destinations.

Barca, however, could also be in the conversation amid concerns about Olmo’s registration, while Nkunku is also not the only player who could be leaving Chelsea this winter.

Chelsea to part ways with trio this January?

CaughtOffside understands that CFC are also set to invite offers for Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell in the coming weeks.

Chukwuemeka has long been admired by AC Milan, but one issue for the moment is the Blues’ £30m asking price for the English youngster.

Although Chelsea could let Chukwuemeka go on an initial loan, it is felt that they would then expect an obligation to buy for around £30m, so it remains to be seen which side will budge on that.

Chilwell’s future has also long been in doubt, with Juventus monitoring his situation.

Manchester United have also previously been linked with Chilwell, so one imagines there’ll be a decent amount of suitors for a proven player of his calibre.