Agent of €60m talent deals major blow to Arsenal ahead of January window

Dani Olmo celebrates with Barcelona teammates. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Andy Bara, the agent of Barcelona star Dani Olmo, has dealt a major blow to Arsenal’s hopes of signing the midfielder during the January transfer window.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Olmo in recent weeks as the Gunners look to pounce on his unusual situation at Barcelona – Man United have also shown interest in the player.

The Spanish star arrived at the Catalan club during the summer as part of a €60m deal with RB Leipzig after impressing the world on the way to winning Euro 2024 with Spain during the summer, however, Barca needed creative ways to register the player with La Liga.

Heading into January, Olmo is unable to play for Barcelona throughout the second half of the campaign as they do not have the funds to register the midfielder.

The La Liga giants have had two appeals rejected by Juzgado de Primera Instancia (the magistrate court) over the last few weeks. This means that Olmo can leave Barca in January as of now, although the Catalan outfit may have found a way to register the 26-year-old.

Arsenal seem to have a genuine interest in one Premier League star

According to The Guardian, Barcelona have closed a last-minute €100m deal to sell VIP boxes at the newly renovated Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors.

In addition to this, Olmo’s agent has stated that the player hopes to remain at Barcelona, despite links away from the Spanish club.

Agent of Dani Olmo plays down Arsenal links

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Olmo’s agent Andy Bara stated about the midfielder’s future: “The decision made by Dani is to stay at Barcelona as he wants to play for Barca.

“We are not considering any other option,” the agent stated. “Dani wants to play for Barcelona.”

The chances of Arsenal signing the Euro 2024 winner were slim but had they picked up the Spanish star, it would have been a major coup for Mikel Arteta heading into the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.