There’s been a surprise claim made about the Tottenham manager’s job, with former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic perhaps set to replace Ange Postecoglou.

It’s been a difficult season for Spurs, with things not really progressing as many will have hoped under Postecoglou, who will perhaps be starting to feel the pressure.

The Australian tactician was highly regarded when he first took the job at Tottenham, having done well during his time in his previous job at Celtic, but the Premier League is perhaps proving a bit too much of a step up.

It could be that someone like Terzic, who led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season, could be an ideal upgrade on Postecoglou.

Edin Terzic is apparently expecting the Tottenham job

Serdal Adali, a candidate to be the next president of Besiktas, has made the rather intriguing claim that he tried to convince Terzic to become the club’s new manager, but found that the German tactician said he’d be joining Spurs instead.

“Edin Terzic was one of our foreign alternatives. In the meeting, he said he was expecting an agreement with Tottenham. That book is closed,” Adali said.

It remains to be seen how accurate this is, but one imagines there’ll be a fair few THFC fans who’d be pretty happy with that appointment.

Terzic, 42, looks like he has a big future at the highest level of management, having over-achieved with that Dortmund side that made a surprise run to the UCL final last term.

Postecoglou may well get a bit more time in north London, but things surely need to improve soon or the club will be forced to consider giving up on this current project.