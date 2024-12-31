This is the player who needs to replace Bukayo Saka on Arsenal’s right-hand side

Crystal Palace 1-5 Arsenal player celebrations (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

I thought Gabriel Martinelli did OK playing on the right against Ipswich. There were some good moments and I think it would be unfair to write him off as an option on that side after just one start.

He’s going to take some time to get used to playing in that role and his team-mates are going to have to take some time getting used to someone other than Saka occupying those positions.

Arsenal are going to be different without Saka. Mikel Arteta has already said that. They can’t just continue playing the same way with someone else playing in his role and expect things to be exactly the same.

Martinelli had a few good moments against Ipswich. He whipped in a couple of good crosses, including one that played a part in the goal.

I want to see him doing more of that. Just moving the ball onto his right foot and getting it into the danger area before the defence is set. The fact he can do that, rather than cutting inside on his stronger foot like he does over on the left should be a benefit for Arsenal.

Can Gabriel Martinelli step it up for Arsenal?

He clearly needs to work on being more of a threat himself though. He didn’t have a shot against Ipswich and that’s not good enough. He must be a threat, like Saka always is.

As we wait for the window to open, I still think Martinelli is Arsenal’s best option on the right. Ethan Nwaneri is another and is a more of a like-for-like replacement given the way he plays and the way he likes to cut inside onto left.

It would be good to see him get a go over there at some point, but I feel you have to stick with Martinelli for now and give him a chance to get used to that role himself.