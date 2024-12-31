“Embarrassing” – Gary Neville slams key Ruben Amorim decisions that led to Man United getting “obliterated”

Ruben Amorim and Gary Neville (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images, YouTube)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has not held back with some stinging criticism of Ruben Amorim’s tactical decisions in the defeat against Newcastle last night.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 at home to the Magpies, making it five defeats in the last six Premier League games, with the club ending 2024 in 14th place in the table.

Speaking after the game, Neville took aim at some of Amorim’s decisions, with the Portuguese tactician perhaps already coming under serious pressure despite only being in the job for two months.

Ruben Amorim delivers “SHOCK” message after Man United defeat to Newcastle!

Watch below as Neville spoke on Sky Sports about Amorim making some questionable decisions with his wing-backs, and with Joshua Zirkzee, who he ended up removing after just half an hour…

“There’s no attacking threat going forward from the wing backs and that’s not their fault,” Neville said, as he explained that Amorim is making a mistake by expecting his full-backs to be able to adjust to playing in a new position.

He added: “Casemiro and Erikson is never going to work – I said in the first half, I mean it’s been said they can’t be playing together in a Premier League match against Joelinton, Guimaraes and Tonali … you cannot play them two – Ruben Amorim should have known that.”

Neville also stated that it was “embarrassing” how easy it was for Newcastle in the end, as United got “obliterated” by Eddie Howe’s side.

Things could get worse for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United

Amorim doesn’t have too much time to dwell on this bad result, however, as he has two big games coming up against Liverpool and Arsenal.

It’s fair to say we could see United get thrashed again, as there’s just barely any sign of anything to be positive about in this team.

MUFC fans will hope Amorim can perform miracles and turn things around, but at the moment it looks like it’s going to be a very painful few months on the pitch.

Off the pitch, the club just need to ensure they can back Amorim with the signings he needs to make his system work.