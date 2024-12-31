(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly gearing up for a £65 million bid to secure Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the January transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds are keen to bolster their defensive ranks as they aim to maintain their exceptional form under manager Arne Slot.

Currently leading the Premier League and excelling in both the Champions League and domestic competitions, Liverpool are looking to reinforce their squad to sustain their dominance in the second half of the season.

Marc Guehi has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising defensive talents. The 24-year-old joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 for a reported £18 million and has since become a vital cog in the Eagles’ backline.

This season, Guehi has made 22 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his defensive reliability and even contributing offensively with two goals and an assist. His stellar performances for both club and country have only elevated his profile, particularly his key role in England’s run to the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

With his contract running until 2026 and a market valuation of €45 million, Crystal Palace are expected to demand a higher fee than Liverpool’s reported initial offer of £65 million, making mid-season negotiations challenging.

Liverpool see Marc Guehi as long-term solution to defence

Liverpool’s interest in Guehi comes amidst growing concerns over their defensive depth. While the team boasts experienced options like Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez, injuries and contract situations have raised alarms.

Van Dijk’s contract is in its final year, with the club yet to agree on a new deal with him as yet, and Konate’s knee injury since November has left the backline stretched.

Adding to their concerns, Joe Gomez, who has been in outstanding form, suffered yet another injury during Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham. This injury is set to rule him out for several games including crucial fixtures against Manchester United and Tottenham, leaving the Reds thin at the back.

Young talent Jarell Quansah has shown promise, but Liverpool are keen to secure a long-term solution. Signing Guehi would not only address their immediate concerns but also provide a solid foundation for the future.

Marc Guehi: Premier League’s most wanted centre-back right now

Liverpool are not the only club vying for Guehi. Newcastle United made multiple bids for the defender last summer, reportedly offering close to £65 million. However, Crystal Palace rejected the offers, valuing Guehi closer to £70 million.

Reports suggest Newcastle are preparing to renew their interest in January, with club director Paul Mitchell personally keen on securing the defender’s services.

Apart from the Magpies, Manchester United and Chelsea are also linked with a move for Guehi. It is reported that the Red Devils are willing to pay a significant amount for him in a bid to try and make him their first signing under Ruben Amorim.

With several clubs expected to battle for Guehi, Liverpool will face stiff competition, however, a recent report from The Sun suggests, the player has made Anfield his top preference, giving the Reds a boost in their pursuit.

