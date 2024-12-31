“The feeling around Liverpool…” – Journalist delivers positive LFC update

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Maja Hitij, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It reportedly seems that the feeling inside Liverpool is that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will both end up signing new contracts at Anfield.

The Reds have all three of Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold coming towards being free agents next summer, and time is running out for them to prevent a disaster with this star trio.

Needless to say, it would be hugely damaging for Liverpool to lose all three of these vitally important players at once, especially on free transfers, but it seems fans can perhaps start to feel positive about Salah and Van Dijk, according to David Ornstein.

See the video below as Ornstein tells NBC Sports about how the feeling seems to be that Liverpool expect to keep Salah and Van Dijk, even if there’s less optimism on Alexander-Arnold’s future…

“We know that they have made offers to all three players,” Ornstein said.

“The feeling around Liverpool is that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will eventually end up signing. And the suggestion that I’m getting is that it will be a two-year contract.”

Finally some good news for Liverpool…

Even if losing Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid would be a huge blow, it would certainly help a little bit if Van Dijk and Salah stayed at Anfield.

LFC fans will hope there’s still a chance of a positive end to the Alexander-Arnold saga as well, but two out of three of their star names could also be seen as a reasonable success.

Salah in particular looks vitally important to keep as he’s in arguably the form of his career, having been unstoppable in Arne Slot’s attack so far this season.

The Egypt international is clearly not showing any sign of slowing down with age, and one imagines he could continue to perform at a very high level for three or four more years at least.