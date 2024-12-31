Exclusive: Liverpool rival Manchester United for £50m transfer but have alternatives in mind

Milos Kerkez and Arne Slot (Photo by Steve Bardens, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new left-back and could rival Manchester United for the transfer of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, CaughtOffside understands.

Andrew Robertson has been a terrific servant at Anfield but is not getting any younger, leading the Reds to look very closely at Kerkez, who is valued at around £50m by Bournemouth.

Man United also like Kerkez, but both clubs are also exploring a number of other options, with some other high-profile names looking like realistic possibilities on the market.

Liverpool prepare £65m BID for Premier League star!

There is, perhaps unsurprisingly, a fair amount of overlap with the left-backs these clubs are looking at, with Kerkez up there as a top target for Liverpool and United, while they also both appreciate Alphonso Davies, who is nearing the end of his contract at Bayern Munich.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras, and Miguel Gutierrez of Girona could also be names to watch out for.

Milos Kerkez transfer to cost at least £50m

Kerkez won’t come cheap, with sources informing CaughtOffside that Bournemouth want £50m to let the Hungary international go.

The Cherries are performing well this season and won’t want to lose too many key players from this promising squad, though of course it’s never easy when big names like Liverpool come calling.

Kerkez will surely have big ambitions for his career, and he looks like someone who’d be more than comfortable making the step up to a top six club.

It remains to be seen, however, if LFC can afford to pay £50m for a relatively young and unproven left-back, so it’s understood that there could be some discussions about including players in the deal in a bid to get that fee down.

Sources also told CaughtOffside that other big clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are keeping an eye on Kerkez’s situation, though the strongest interest is coming from Liverpool and United for the moment.