German giants monitoring Man City star who put in 7/10 display vs Leicester City

James McAtee training with Man City. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The January transfer window is set to be a busy one for Man City and although the main focus will be incomings, a key figure could depart Pep Guardiola’s squad at some stage in 2025.

The first half of the 2024/25 campaign has been a nightmare for the Premier League champions as the Manchester club are being punished for not refreshing their squad during the summer.

The knee injury suffered by Rodri has also contributed to their problems, which have left City sixth in the Premier League table, on the verge of Champions League elimination, and out of the Carabao Cup.

The season can still be salvaged and in order to do that, Man City will need to dip into the January transfer window, which is unusual for the Premier League champions.

Martin Zubimendi is one of the main stars linked with a move to the Etihad in 2025 and others are expected to follow.

There will also be some outgoings and it is being reported that German champions Bayer Leverkusen have been monitoring one of City’s brightest stars.

Bayer Leverkusen interested in signing Man City star James McAtee

Bayer Leverkusen are said to be among several clubs interested in signing James McAtee in 2025, reports the Daily Mail, as it remains uncertain if the 22-year-old can hold down a starting spot in Guardiola’s team.

The midfielder has made just nine appearances for City this season, receiving 357 minutes of action.

Man City have Kevin De Bruyne’s replacement lined up

McAtee made a big impression in Man City’s recent win over Leicester City as the young star came off the bench to put in an impressive display, playing a role in the second goal of the contest, which earned him a 7/10 rating from Manchester Evening News.

Leverkusen will look to pounce on the English talent’s current situation at Etihad and remains to be seen if he will leave in 2025.