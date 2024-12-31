Man City overtake Liverpool in €60m race for Euro 2024 winner

Martin Zubimendi with the Spain national team. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The 2024/25 campaign has not gone to plan for Man City and in order to salvage what they can of the season, the Premier League champions are looking to bring Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola is currently facing a crisis that he has never experienced before in his managerial career as the Spaniard’s team sit fifth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

The Manchester club have also found themselves on the brink of elimination in the Champions League and have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

This will likely result in a recruitment drive during the January transfer window as Guardiola looks to refresh his squad with younger players.

Martin Zubimendi is one star who has been linked to City for several months as the Premier League club will be attracted to the €60m release clause in his Real Sociedad contract.

The Euro 2024 winner is also a top target for Liverpool after the Reds missed out on the midfielder during the summer with Zubimendi deciding to stay in Spain for another season.

Heading into the upcoming transfer window, the Merseyside club are now believed to be behind in the race for the Spanish international.

Man City leading race for Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool remain interested in Zubimendi heading into 2025 and have the money to spend on the midfielder, however, Man City have now emerged as the front-runners if Real Sociedad are prepared to do a deal for the 25-year-old, reports ESPN.

Another Premier League club have a long-term interest in Martin Zubimendi

The report states that Guardiola wants to reinforce his midfield following the loss of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri in September with a cruciate ligament injury and Zubimendi, Rodri’s replacement in the Spain team, is the leading target.

It remains to be seen if the La Liga star is open to a move mid-season and if he is, the midfielder’s arrival could give Man City’s campaign a big boost.