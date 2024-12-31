New report details the main reason behind Mohamed Salah not signing a new contract

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have agreed in principle to a new two-year contract which would see the 32-year-old remain at Anfield until 2027.

The Egyptian superstar is out of contract with the Merseyside club at the end of the season and given his current form, his potential departure has many fans of the Reds concerned.

Salah has been immense throughout the first half of the 2024/25 campaign with the superstar providing Arne Slot’s team with 20 goals and 17 assists across 20 matches. This output has put the 32-year-old in a great position to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, however, a new deal at Liverpool will be his main focus at present.

David Ornstein has provided a positive update on the future of Salah with the journalist stating that the winger and Virgil van Dijk are expected to remain at Anfield beyond this season.

Follwing this, a new report has now stated that an agreement has been reached in principle between the parties despite Salah’s words after Liverpool’s win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Major update on the future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

According to Football Insider, Salah has agreed in principle to a new two-year Liverpool contract, which adds to what Ornstein is hearing around the club.

The main reason for the new deal being delayed at the Merseyside club is believed to be a result of issues around the 32-year-old’s image rights. That is something that can easily be fixed and it seems that it won’t be long before the superstar and Van Dijk have new contracts announced by the Premier League giants.

David Ornstein provides a worrying Trent Alexander-Arnold update

The continuation of a duo will be a major boost to Liverpool and Arne Slot as the pair have been very influential during the Reds’ successful first half of the 2024/25 campaign.