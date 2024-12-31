New signings: Ruben Amorim’s latest words ahead of January may worry Man United fans

Ruben Amorim has a lot of work to do at Man United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has addressed the club’s stance on new signings heading into the January transfer window and it is not good news for fans of the Premier League giants.

Monday night was another tough one in the 2024/25 campaign for the Red Devils as United were convincingly beaten 2-0 by Newcastle and it could have easily been more going of their first-half display – which saw Joshua Zirkzee treated brutally by the Old Trafford crowd.

The defeat leaves Man United 14th in the Premier League standings with just six wins from 19 matches and things do not get easier for Amorim’s men as they travel to Anfield to face leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

The rest of the campaign has the potential to be a disaster for United and there may even be relegation worries, although that is very unlikely to happen.

New signings will be needed to turn their current form around and following the Newcastle loss, Amorim has addressed potential incomings during the upcoming transfer window.

Ruben Amorim lays out January transfer plans for Man United

Speaking after Man United’s latest loss, Amorim confirmed to the media that it won’t be easy to bring in new players in January.

“We don’t have that possibility in January if we don’t sell some players,” the Portuguese coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “You know the situation better than me. I can’t arrive and spend money immediately.”

Man United will not be able to fix all of their issues in January as there are too many at present. It has been a very tough festive period for the Manchester outfit but the main concern will be the lack of goals being scored, with PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani a possible option for the remainder of the campaign.

A new striker is needed but no club will want to part ways with their goalscorer mid-season unless a huge transfer fee comes their way.