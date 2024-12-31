Timo Werner coming off the bench for Tottenham. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Tottenham are set to part ways with Timo Werner at the end of the season as the Premier League club do not plan on turning his loan deal into a permanent move.

The German star joined Spurs during the January transfer window and there was an option for the London outfit to keep the winger at the club permanently this summer for a fee of £15m. Tottenham opted to extend the 28-year-old’s loan deal by another season during the summer and that agreement would contain a buy clause worth only £8.5m.

Crystal Palace defender is admired by Tottenham

Despite this very low asking price, Spurs do not plan on turning Werner’s loan deal into a permanent transfer, reports BILD, meaning the former Chelsea star will return to RB Leipzig at the end of the current season.

This is a big blow for the German club and the player as they would have been hoping for an easy deal to take place next summer.

Ange Postecoglou clearly has no plans for the winger beyond the current campaign and instead will look to bring in someone else for the role, should the Australian remain in charge of the London outfit for the 2025/26 campaign.

Timo Werner is not part of future plans at Tottenham

Werner initially looked like he could be a useful tool to Tottenham as the German star’s energy suited Postecoglou’s intense attacking style of play.

However, the 28-year-old has failed to impress during the last year at Spurs, producing just three goals and six assists across 37 matches for the Lilywhites. The RB Leipzig loanee has failed to establish himself in Postecoglou’s best 11 and a recent match with Rangers left the Spurs boss fuming with Werner for his display.

This decision is not a surprise given the season the German winger is having and it leaves questions over where his career is heading next.