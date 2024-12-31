Non-starter: Liverpool reject cheeky Real Madrid approach over January deal

Trent Alexander-Arnold warming up ahead of Liverpool match. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have seen an attempt to sign Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold shut down ahead of the January transfer window as the Reds have no plans to part ways with the right-back during the 2024/25 campaign.

The full-back has been in great form throughout the first half of the current term, which continued on Sunday as the England international found the back of the net in a 5-0 win over West Ham.

The defender’s displays come with a cloud hanging over them as Liverpool fans are uncertain whether the player will remain at Anfield beyond the current season. Alexander-Arnold is out of contract with the Merseyside outfit in 2025 and there has been no sign of a new deal.

This attracted Real Madrid to Alexander-Arnold’s situation with the La Liga champions being linked to the 26-year-old for months.

The Spanish giants view the Liverpool star as their future right-back as they look for the right player to take over from Dani Carvajal – who is currently out of action with a long-term knee injury.

David Ornstein recently stated that there is a feeling within the industry that Alexander-Arnold will end up leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer, and there may be even more to this story as the Champions League winners have made an approach for the full-back.

Real Madrid approach Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to The Guardian’s Andy Hunter, Liverpool have rejected an approach from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold during the January window.

The discussions over the transfer didn’t even get as far as the transfer fee as the La Liga club were told it was a non-starter. The journalist states that the Merseyside club have had no indication from the defender that he wants to leave after months of talks over a new contract.

Alexander-Arnold is currently fully focused on winning the Premier League with Liverpool, however, all the signs are pointing towards the defender ending his time at Anfield at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.