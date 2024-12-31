“Getting closer” – David Ornstein drops major Liverpool transfer bombshell

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, David Ornstein (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images, NBC Sports)

David Ornstein has reported on the latest regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool, with the suggestion that his potential transfer to Real Madrid is getting closer.

Speaking on NBC Sports in the video embedded below, Ornstein rounded up what he’s hearing from a variety of sources, including the widely held feeling within the industry that Alexander-Arnold will end up leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer.

The England international is close to the end of his contract and although nothing has been decided yet, it seems there is the growing expectation that he won’t renew his deal and will leave Anfield as a free agent at the end of this current campaign…

When asked about Alexander-Arnold’s future, Ornstein said: “That is the consensus within the industry, it would seem, and certainly reports in Spain suggest that Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is getting closer.

“My information is that nothing is decided just yet, and so we need to bring a bit of calm to the situation.

“All options remain open and that’s largely because his camp has not been able to hold any formal negotiation yet. They cannot do that until January 1st, but that’s very soon.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid now looks inevitable

Alexander-Arnold will be free to start negotiating with clubs outside of England from tomorrow, so if he’s going to stay at Liverpool he’s really taking it down to the wire.

The 26-year-old has been with LFC for his entire career so far, having come up through the club’s academy, and it’s going to be a huge blow for the fans if he decides to move on.

Arne Slot is building something very promising at Liverpool, and it’s perhaps surprising that Alexander-Arnold doesn’t want to continue being part of that, but at the same time it’s easy to see why Real Madrid would be hard to turn down.

The Spanish giants could do well to add this world class right-back to their squad, and it will be a big challenge for Liverpool to replace him and rebuild if he goes.