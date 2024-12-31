BBC pundit reveals when Lopetegui is leaving West Ham

Julen Lopetegui talks to his assistant during West Ham's defeat to Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui continues to feel the pressure after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool in their most recent game.

It’s been a dreadful season for the Hammers under Lopetegui, who initially looked like he’d be a strong appointment when he came in to replace David Moyes in the summer.

The Spanish tactician is experienced after spells with the likes of Real Madrid, Sevilla, Wolves, and the Spanish national team, but the move to the London Stadium just hasn’t worked out at all.

West Ham fans will likely now feel that a change is needed, though it seems that Lopetegui is hanging on to his job for the time being.

What does the future hold for Julen Lopetegui at West Ham?

BBC pundit Clinton Morrison has discussed Lopetegui’s WHUFC future, and admits he thinks he was probably close to the sack recently until his side won away to Newcastle.

“I look at West Ham, and I think they brought in a lot of players – and I understand they’ve had a few injuries, I get that, but every team has injuries. The style of football, they thought it was going to be fancy football, it’s still the same,” Morrison said.

“But Lopetegui was like that when he was at Wolves, so the hierarchy must have known what kind of manager – alright I understand he’s got a good CV. But sometimes at West Ham, you have to be careful what you wish for because the job David Moyes done there was fantastic.

“I think Lopetegui is under pressure. The Newcastle game, he had to go to Newcastle, I think if he’d have lost the Newcastle game, maybe he’d have lost his job.

“I think because they’ve been on a half-decent run and got a few good results, he has to keep going from now until the end of the season.”