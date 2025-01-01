Money no issue as Arsenal ready to sign wide-forward this month

Nico Williams, Leroy Sane, and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, Sebastian Widmann, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal will reportedly have no problem if they decide to spend big this January, with money no issue as they’re expected to focus on signing a wide-forward.

The Gunners recently lost star player Bukayo Saka to an injury that could keep him out for a couple of months, so a replacement is surely needed if they are to stay in the Premier League title race.

Of course, finding someone who can cover for a talent like Saka won’t be easy or cheap, but some big names are seemingly in Arsenal’s sights.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal should have a reasonable amount of freedom to spend money this January, with a wide-forward the focus as the likes of Nico Williams and Leroy Sane are named as players they like.

Will Arsenal sign a big name like Nico Williams this January?

Even if Arsenal are interested in a big name like Williams, it’s not easy to get deals like this done in the middle of the season.

We’ve seen the north London giants do some smart winter window deals before, such as Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior, who all joined in January 2023.

Williams, however, is surely not going to be in a hurry to move and it might make sense for him to wait until the summer to assess his options.

Arsenal could be a good move for the Spain international, though, as he looks ready to make the step up from Athletic Bilbao to one of Europe’s elite.

Sane could also do a job for AFC, though one imagines he’d be a cheaper and more short-term option as he’s coming towards the end of his contract with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal face a big fight to claw back runaway league leaders Liverpool in this year’s title race, but they could give themselves a glimmer of hope by adding a quality attacker this month.