Sources claim Arsenal & Man United are ready to compete for transfer of €10m prospect

Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta
Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Matt McNulty, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in a potential transfer swoop for Royal Antwerp’s talented young goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The 22-year-old looks a hugely promising prospect, and CaughtOffside understands that he’s been closely monitored by both Arsenal and Man Utd in recent times.

Both the Gunners and the Red Devils could do with strengthening in the goalkeeper department, as the two Premier League giants currently lack depth behind their number one ‘keepers.

Lammens looks like an ideal option to initially come in and provide a reliable backup option, whilst perhaps also being someone who could develop into a challenger for a starting spot later on.

Senne Lammens transfer demands laid out by Royal Antwerp

Senne Lammens in action for Royal Antwerp
Senne Lammens in action for Royal Antwerp (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Still, if Arsenal or United want to get Lammens out of Antwerp, sources have told CaughtOffside it’ll cost them around €10million.

That shouldn’t prove too difficult for two big clubs like this, but it also remains to be seen how much they’d be prepared to invest in someone who might not actually see that much playing time on the pitch any time soon.

Squad depth is important, though, with sources also telling CaughtOffside that United’s current backup ‘keeper Altay Bayindir is likely to be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in, with clubs in the Premier League, La Liga and Turkey looking at him.

Lammens could be a smart signing by MUFC to replace Bayindir, while Arsenal would probably also do well to start planning for next season when Neto’s loan spell ends.

Lammens looks like a young player with plenty of potential, so one imagines the Belgian shot-stopper would himself be keen on taking this opportunity to join a big club in the Premier League.

