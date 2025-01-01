Arsenal move first for 14 G/A playmaker, Man Utd & Liverpool also queuing up for transfer

Mikel Arteta and Dani Olmo (Photo by Ryan Pierse, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made the first move for Dani Olmo amid uncertainty over his situation at Barcelona this January.

The Spain international only joined Barca in the summer, and he’s surely someone who’s going to be a key player for them, though they’ve been unable to register him with La Liga for the second half of the season.

This crazy situation has unsurprisingly led to speculation over Olmo’s future at Barcelona, as he’ll surely have plenty of suitors elsewhere if his current club can’t keep him or aren’t allowed to play him.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal were the first to show an interest in Olmo, while enquiries have also come in from all of the other big six clubs in the Premier League: Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Dani Olmo could be a great opportunity for Arsenal

Olmo looks like just the kind of attacking player Arsenal could do with at the moment after their recent injury blow regarding Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners haven’t seen the best from players like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for some time now, so that could mean there’s room for someone like Olmo to come in and make an impact.

The 26-year-old had a memorable 2024, winning the Euros with Spain before his big move to Barcelona, and he’s on impressive numbers with ten goals and four assists in his last 24 appearances in all competitions for club and country.

Liverpool could also surely do well to add more attacking options to their side as they chase the Premier League title and the Champions League, though he’d possibly be less assured of a regular starting spot at Anfield right now.

United need more quality in pretty much every area of their squad, so their interest in Olmo isn’t surprising, but it remains to be seen if he’d join them in their current state.

The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League table, closer to a relegation battle than to challenging for the top four, so Olmo would surely lean towards Arsenal or Liverpool over Ruben Amorim’s side right now.