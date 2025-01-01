Report: Arsenal will be in the market for one of the best players in the world

Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah applaud the Bayer Leverkusen fans (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Arsenal will reportedly be one of the numerous top clubs in the market for Florian Wirtz when it eventually comes to him leaving Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germany international has shone for Leverkusen, playing a starring role as they won the Bundesliga title last season, and continuing his superb form for them this term with 12 goals and ten assists in all competitions.

Wirtz may still only be 21 years of age, but he’s clearly the real deal and it would be hugely exciting to see him moving to the Premier League for his peak years.

It seems we can expect Arsenal to be among those trying to bring him to English football, along with Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail, though the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also want him.

Florian Wirtz could be Arsenal’s next superstar

Arsenal are currently a little overly reliant on Bukayo Saka to provide their team with that bit of magic and spark up front, but Wirtz would be another real game-changer for the north London club.

With great technique, intelligence and an eye for goal, Wirtz is a real flair player who’d surely be a big hit with the fans at the Emirates Stadium, who have grown used to watching stylish attacking football in recent decades.

Famous for entertainers like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Mesut Ozil, and now the likes of Saka and Martin Odegaard, Wirtz really seems ideal to continue that legacy.

Still, Leverkusen will surely ask for huge money if they eventually decide to let Wirtz go, so it remains to be seen if AFC can compete with the rest of Europe’s elite on that front.

The Gunners don’t tend to be the biggest spenders, though we have seen them break the bank before for the likes of Declan Rice, while others like Ozil, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were expensive purchases when they joined.