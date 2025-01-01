Report details Manchester United star’s response to transfer interest from two big clubs

Joshua Zirkzee applauds the Man United fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United misfit Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly determined to stay and try his best to succeed at the club despite also having transfer opportunities elsewhere.

It’s been a nightmare start at Old Trafford for Zirkzee, who was subbed off in just the 32nd minute in the recent home defeat to Newcastle United.

The Netherlands international looked a promising talent at former club Bologna, but he’s just not got going at all for Man Utd and that’s led to speculation about a possible early exit.

Following some fine form during his time in Italy, it seems he remains highly regarded in Serie A, with both Juventus and Napoli ready to move for him if he becomes available, according to the Daily Mail.

Joshua Zirkzee transfer: Should Manchester United let him go?

Zirkzee is only a few months into his United career, so it perhaps seems a bit crazy for the Red Devils to be giving up on him already.

Indeed, it seems Zirkzee himself is also not looking to leave the club, even if he will surely have been pretty disappointed and humiliated by Ruben Amorim’s decision in the Newcastle game.

We’ve seen players recover from setbacks like this, though, and Zirkzee is still only young and has time to improve.

The 23-year-old scored on his United debut against Fulham in the opening game of the season, but so far he’s failed to build on that instant impact for MUFC.

In fairness to him, though, it’s been a bad season for almost everyone at the club, with Erik ten Hag recently sacked, and with his replacement Amorim also struggling early on since his move from Sporting Lisbon.

Singling out Zirkzee or anyone else seems a bit harsh, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops this month.