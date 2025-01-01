Eddie Howe watches on in Newcastle's game against Aston Villa (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly in disagreement with his board over the potential sale of Kieran Trippier.

The veteran full-back is a useful squad player for the Magpies, even if he’s no longer one of the first names on the team sheet for Howe.

Trippier is attracting transfer interest from a number of clubs from abroad, according to a report in the Sun, with clubs in La Liga, Turkey and the Saudi Pro League said to be keen to lure him away from St James’ Park.

Newcastle seem prepared to cash in on Trippier this January, and won’t be short of offers, but it seems Howe is pushing for the club board not to let the former England international go.

Kieran Trippier remains an important player for Newcastle

NUFC may have Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall in the full-back positions, but Trippier is useful cover in both positions.

It would surely be unwise for Newcastle to let an experienced player like this go in the middle of the season when he’ll surely be needed at some point.

Howe will no doubt be aware that the games are going to be coming thick and fast, and he’ll need to rotate his side from time to time to keep up with all the games.

As well as chasing European qualification in the Premier League table, Newcastle also have a Carabao Cup semi-final to think about.

Trippier will surely be tempted to accept big money from elsewhere if it comes in, while he might also not be that keen on just being a backup player at this stage of his career.

It will be interesting to see how this saga plays out in the weeks ahead, and if Newcastle and Howe can come to an agreement on the player.