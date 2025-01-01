Exclusive: Saudi clubs ready to bid for Manchester City star

Kyle Walker and Erling Haaland celebrate for Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is understood to be attracting intense interest from Saudi Pro League clubs Al Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad.

The 34-year-oldhas been a terrific servant for Man City for many years now, but he’s perhaps finally started to show some signs of decline with his performances this season.

Sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that City could now be open to letting Walker go and replacing him, with the England international expected to have big opportunities to move to Saudi Arabia.

Man City overtake Liverpool in bid for Euro 2024 winner!

It could be that the clubs mentioned will soon try bidding for Walker with offers in the region of €12-15m, but it remains to be seen what it would take for City to consider letting him go.

Even if Pep Guardiola could do with a new, younger option at right-back, Walker is a key player and leader who won’t be easy to replace, so one imagines the club won’t rush into a sale unless it suits them.

Kyle Walker finally set to finish a great career at Manchester City?

Walker has been nothing short of world class for most of his time at the Etihad Stadium, having picked up an impressive trophy haul since joining from Tottenham back in 2017.

Walker has made over 300 appearances for City, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and more.

On top of that, the veteran defender has also chalked up 93 caps for England, representing his country at a number of major tournaments.

One imagines Walker could now be tempted to pick up a big pay day in Saudi, just as many other big names have done in recent times.

Some of those include his former City teammates such as Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte.