Details of Liverpool’s interest in replicating lucrative transfer deal with Chelsea target

Liam Delap celebrates with Ipswich teammate Omari Hutchinson (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly had an interest in the potential transfer of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in a bid to replicate their past success in profiting from Dominic Solanke’s sale.

Delap is impressing in the Premier League with Ipswich this season, scoring seven goals and contributing two assists in 18 games so far.

The 21-year-old was on the books at Manchester City in the past but is finally making the most of his opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League.

Still, Delap has looked like a player with potential for some time now, and Anfield Watch have reported on how Liverpool previously tried to sign him under Jurgen Klopp.

The plan was apparently for Liverpool to try replicating the success they had with Solanke, who has since secured a number of moves to profit the Reds due to a sell-on clause from his sale.

Liam Delap transfer: Where next for the Ipswich striker?

One imagines Delap is now proven enough that LFC could legitimately look to bring him in as an upgrade on Darwin Nunez up front.

Liverpool have been linked with the possible sale of Nunez and a move to sign Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram as his replacement in a report by TEAMtalk.

Delap, meanwhile, has also been linked with Chelsea in recent times by Simon Phillips and others, so it seems clear there could soon be a big battle for his signature.

Delap could also surely fit in well at Chelsea, where Enzo Maresca might benefit from bringing in an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson.

Still, Liverpool look to be ahead of Chelsea at the moment in their project, so the Englishman might well view Anfield as a more tempting destination than Stamford Bridge.