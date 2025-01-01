19 G/A between them this season: Liverpool eyeing two Premier League attackers

Antoine Semenyo celebrates a goal for Bournemouth
Antoine Semenyo celebrates a goal for Bournemouth (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been monitoring Brentford and Bournemouth stars Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo, though sources have played down links with Omar Marmoush.

The Reds are seemingly admirers of both Mbeumo and Semenyo, who have both shone in the Premier League, but Eintracht Frankfurt star Marmoush may not be a priority for the moment, according to Sky Sports.

Marmoush has impressed in the Bundesliga, but it’s not clear precisely where those links are coming from, as Sky Sports state that Liverpool sources have played the story down.

Mbeumo looks like he could be a particularly good fit for Liverpool, though, after a superb run of form for Brentford so far this season.

Liverpool lining up €85m star to replace big name!

The Cameroon international has ten goals and two assists in 18 league appearances, while Semenyo has also impressed but has a slightly lower return of five goals and two assists in the same number of games.

Will Liverpool invest in attacker transfers?

Bryan Mbeumo warming up for Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo warming up for Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool would surely do well to add talents like Mbeumo or Semenyo to their squad, but at the same it’s also true that they already have plenty of options in that area of the pitch.

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life, and tying him down to a new contract has to be a priority for LFC, while they’ll also surely be happy with how the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are performing.

Liverpool fans might be less sure about Darwin Nunez, however, while Diogo Jota has been a good player but has had trouble staying fit.

Mbeumo can play up front or out wide, so could be the ideal signing to give Arne Slot another option in the middle or out wide of his front three.

Salah’s new Liverpool contract seems to be progressing well, meanwhile, which will probably make a signing like this less of an urgent priority for the Merseyside giants.

