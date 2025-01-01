€85m replacement lined up as Liverpool decide to part ways with expensive Klopp signing

Darwin Nunez and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Mullan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly decided they’d be prepared to sell Darwin Nunez after his disappointing performances since signing for the club.

Nunez looked like an exciting purchase when he first joined the Reds under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, but he just hasn’t managed to settle and reproduce the kind of form he showed at his former club Benfica.

It makes sense that new Liverpool manager Arne Slot now seems ready to let the Uruguay international go, and it could be that an exciting replacement is brought in up front.

Liverpool rival Man United for £50m Premier League star!

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who state that Liverpool have an interest in Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram as one of their targets in attack.

The report also names Newcastle’s Alexander Isak as an option, though he’d be a lot more expensive, whereas Thuram’s asking price could be in the region of €85m.

Should Liverpool sign Marcus Thuram to replace Darwin Nunez?

Thuram has performed well for Inter, so could be an upgrade on Nunez, who has gained a reputation for being somewhat erratic with his finishing.

Inter’s French forward, by contrast, has an impressive 12 goals in 17 Serie A games so far this season, so seems a bit more reliable in front of goal.

The 27-year-old has never played in the Premier League before, though, so that could count against him, as Nunez found he couldn’t up his game after the move from Portugal to England.

Thuram won’t necessarily encounter the same problems, but it is worth noting that Serie A is weaker than it used to be, with many Premier League flops recently shining after making the switch to Italy.

Numerous players who struggled at Chelsea, such as Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic, are looking a lot better now that they’re in Serie A, so it could be that the effect would be similar in the opposite direction, with someone like Thuram perhaps unlikely to be good enough to lead the line for a top Premier League club.