“They are confident” – Fabrizio Romano delivers positive Liverpool transfer update

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, with Liverpool seemingly confident about their contracts.

Speaking to CaughtOffside via the Daily Briefing, Romano stated that there is still work to do for the Reds to keep these two star names, but negotiations are ongoing.

Things seem less positive for Liverpool’s hopes of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it does seem that the feeling is that they can persuade both Salah and Van Dijk to stay at Anfield.

Like Alexander-Arnold, both Salah and Van Dijk are due to be out of contract this summer, so it’s a race against time for LFC to get them to put pen to paper on new deals.

For now, however, it seems things may be on track, even if it’s not exactly imminent just yet.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to stay at Liverpool?

“Liverpool keep negotiating also with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah,” Romano said.

“Liverpool maintain their stance – they are confident to make it happen with Salah and Van Dijk, but there is still no breakthrough in talks.

“So, there is more work for them to do on those deals.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be disappointed that things don’t seem to be going well with Alexander-Arnold, but keeping hold of two other legendary figures in the form of Salah and Van Dijk would surely soften the blow a considerable amount.

Salah in particular has been arguably the best player on the planet in the last few months, so it’s vitally important for the Merseyside giants not to lose the Egypt international for nothing.

Van Dijk is also club captain and shows no signs of slowing down with age, so Liverpool fans will hope he extends his stay at Anfield for a bit longer too.