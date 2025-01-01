Big problem: Manchester United dealt blow to £60m transfer plan

Marcus Rashford and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly available for around £60million this January as all parties would ideally see him leave Old Trafford.

However, there is seemingly no market for Rashford at that £60m price, while there are also concerns about the England international’s high wages and poor recent form.

That’s according to a report from Sky Sports, who state that Rashford would also ideally like to move on for a new challenge this January, but even a loan looks like it could require major compromise.

Rashford was a star player for Man Utd not that long ago, but his form has gone drastically downhill in the last year and a half, and it now looks like the Red Devils are going to struggle to find suitors for him.

Where next for Marcus Rashford after Manchester United downfall?

Rashford’s stock has fallen quite dramatically in a relatively short space of time, with Sky Sports noting that his off-the-field issues also seem to be impacting his marketability at this moment in time.

On his day, the 27-year-old can be a tremendous all-rounder up front, able to score and create, and beat players with his pace and skill.

Quite what’s happened to that Rashford we saw for so many years is not clear, but it now looks like a big problem for United.

A £60m sale of an unwanted player like this could do MUFC the world of good, but it’s hard to see anyone paying anywhere near that for him at the moment.

This could mean United have to accept a considerably lower fee, or else risk Rashford running down his contract, eating into their wage bill, and then leaving on a free once his current deal expires.