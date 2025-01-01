Liverpool recruitment staff keen to seal ambitious transfer raid on Premier League rivals

Arne Slot and Morgan Gibbs-White (Photo by Alex Livesey, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s recruitment team are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 24-year-old has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals and contributing three assists to help Forest to second place in the table.

Gibbs-White looks like he could surely now be ready to make the step up to a bigger club, even if Forest are currently over-achieving and possibly looking like surprise top four contenders.

Liverpool eye €85m star to replace struggling Klopp signing

It seems Gibbs-White could get that opportunity with Liverpool, with the Reds eyeing him up as an ideal candidate as they look for an attacking midfielder of that profile, according to Football Insider.

Morgan Gibbs-White to Liverpool transfer might have to wait until the summer

The report suggests that Forest surely won’t sell Gibbs-White in the middle of the season, though they might find a good offer in the summer too good to turn down.

Liverpool fans will no doubt continue to keep an eye on how the England international gets on in the Premier League in the months ahead, as he’s likely going to be hard to ignore if he can maintain his current form.

Liverpool already have quality midfielders with similar abilities, perhaps most notably Curtis Jones, who has been one of their most improved performers this term.

Still, Gibbs-White could also be good enough to come in and command a place, even if LFC might also do well to focus on prioritising other areas of their squad.

Since a January deal is perhaps unlikely, we’ll have to see what Arne Slot’s squad looks like by the end of the season.

If Liverpool end up performing less well in the second half of the campaign, then Slot might be more tempted to reshuffle his midfield.