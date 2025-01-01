“…When he leaves…” – Jamie Carragher makes big claim about Liverpool star’s transfer to CL giants

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jamie Carragher (Photo by Carl Recine, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made the big claim about how Trent Alexander-Arnold and his team close to him are handling his transfer to Real Madrid.

It looks increasingly likely that Alexander-Arnold is going to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid when his contract with the Reds expires at the end of the season.

Carragher seems to think it’s now inevitable that Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool, as he described it as “when” he leaves, rather than if.

See below as the former LFC defender also suggested that any talk of a bid from Real Madrid this January will have been invited by his team to cover their backs when it comes to eventually moving on a free in the summer…

The most important thing for @LFC in 2025 is winning the #PremierLeague

No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!

I love Trent as a lad & a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid & also would’ve known LFC would turn it down.

It’s to try &… — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 31, 2024

Liverpool fans will be disappointed to see the Alexander-Arnold story panning out this way, as it looks like they’re about to lose a world class player, who came up from their academy, for absolutely nothing.

Will other Liverpool stars follow Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Anfield?

Things could still get even worse for Liverpool as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also both about to be out of contract.

Like, Alexander-Arnold, these star names could become free agents in just a few months’ time, and they’d also surely have plenty of suitors if they became available.

Still, as per David Ornstein in the video below, there’s perhaps a bit more hope of those two staying…

Keeping two out of three of those star names could go down as a success for Liverpool, but the fact that they’d be losing one of their homegrown talents when he’s still at his peak makes it a particularly tough blow to take.

Still only 26, Alexander-Arnold surely still has many great years ahead of him at the highest level, and he’ll surely be a huge asset to Real Madrid.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will also surely not find it easy to replace such a unique profile of player.