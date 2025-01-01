First contact: Liverpool and Real Madrid now engaged in battle to win Trent Alexander-Arnold signature

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images, the Daily Briefing)

Real Madrid have made first contact with Liverpool over the potential transfer of England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Fabrizio Romano via the Daily Briefing.

Speaking in an exclusive video update, Romano explained the latest on Alexander-Arnold’s situation, as well as providing an update on Liverpool’s efforts to keep Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds are doing everything they can to keep their best players, and it seems they still haven’t given up on Alexander-Arnold, even if it’s looking tricky to convince the 26-year-old to snub advances from Real Madrid.

Liverpool recruitment staff DESPERATE to sign in-form Premier League midfielder!

Los Blancos seem confident, according to Romano, and they’re pushing hard to land Alexander-Arnold, even if this saga doesn’t seem to have been decided just yet.

Fabrizio Romano’s worrying update on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Overall, though, it’s not looking too encouraging from a Liverpool perspective, with the Merseyside giants seemingly more optimistic of keeping Salah and Van Dijk than they are Alexander-Arnold.

“In the recent days Real Madrid approached Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Romano said.

“It’s the first contact between the parties to understand the situation, because Real Madrid wanted to show to Liverpool that they’re prepared to pay money in January to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“However, Liverpool’s reaction was very clear – the player is not for sale in January. Liverpool want to continue with Trent, they want to win as many titles as possible this season. They are doing great, so there is no concrete negotiation for January.

“But, Real Madrid’s message is very clear – they are going very strong for Trent, even if it’s not going to be in January, it will be in the summer because Liverpool know that Real Madrid are pushing a lot to sign the England international.

“Real Madrid have been working on this deal since March, and now that it’s January they can talk directly to Trent and his agents to discuss a deal.

“So, Real Madrid are working on signing Trent, but Liverpool don’t want to negotiate in January because they still want to try to extend his contract.

“Still, it’s not going to be easy – Real Madrid are pushing, Real Madrid are confident, but Liverpool will try until the end.”