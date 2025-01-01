“Formal talks” this month – Fabrizio Romano issues major Liverpool transfer update

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates a goal for Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a top transfer target for Real Madrid and the Spanish giants are now expected to hold formal talks over a move.

The England international is heading towards the final few months of his contract at Liverpool, meaning he can now negotiate with an overseas club for next season.

As it’s just turned January, it looks like Real Madrid will now step up their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, with formal negotiations possibly set to take place very soon.

See below for the latest details on this saga from journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X (formerly Twitter)…

??? Despite Liverpool’s reject to any approach for January move, Real Madrid remain fully focused on Trent Alexander-Arnold deal for July as free agent. Formal talks with player side expected this month, as they’re now allowed to negotiate. Real Madrid, on it since March. ? pic.twitter.com/z8wIWiG5LO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2025

Alexander-Arnold is a hugely important player for Liverpool, but it perhaps seems increasingly like they’re fighting a losing battle trying to keep hold of him.

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid now inevitable?

One imagines if Alexander-Arnold was going to stay at Liverpool he would’ve committed his future by now, but Real Madrid’s pursuit of the player indicates confidence about a deal.

Yesterday, another one of the most reliable transfer journalists, David Ornstein, also discussed the 26-year-old’s situation, and hinted that there’s the growing feeling he’ll be moving to the Bernabeu.

Ornstein said: “That is the consensus within the industry, it would seem, and certainly reports in Spain suggest that Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is getting closer.

“My information is that nothing is decided just yet, and so we need to bring a bit of calm to the situation.

“All options remain open and that’s largely because his camp has not been able to hold any formal negotiation yet. They cannot do that until January 1st, but that’s very soon.”

LFC fans will be hugely disappointed, and it’s worrying news when Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also coming towards the ends of their contracts.