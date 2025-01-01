“Formal talks” this month – Fabrizio Romano issues major Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates a goal for Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates a goal for Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a top transfer target for Real Madrid and the Spanish giants are now expected to hold formal talks over a move.

The England international is heading towards the final few months of his contract at Liverpool, meaning he can now negotiate with an overseas club for next season.

Liverpool star told he can LEAVE, with €85m replacement lined up!

As it’s just turned January, it looks like Real Madrid will now step up their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, with formal negotiations possibly set to take place very soon.

See below for the latest details on this saga from journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X (formerly Twitter)…

Alexander-Arnold is a hugely important player for Liverpool, but it perhaps seems increasingly like they’re fighting a losing battle trying to keep hold of him.

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid now inevitable?

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool against Tottenham
Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool against Tottenham (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

One imagines if Alexander-Arnold was going to stay at Liverpool he would’ve committed his future by now, but Real Madrid’s pursuit of the player indicates confidence about a deal.

Yesterday, another one of the most reliable transfer journalists, David Ornstein, also discussed the 26-year-old’s situation, and hinted that there’s the growing feeling he’ll be moving to the Bernabeu.

Ornstein said: “That is the consensus within the industry, it would seem, and certainly reports in Spain suggest that Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is getting closer.

More Stories / Latest News
Arne Slot and Morgan Gibbs-White
Liverpool recruitment staff keen to seal ambitious transfer raid on Premier League rivals
Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah applaud the Bayer Leverkusen fans
Report: Arsenal will be in the market for one of the best players in the world
Nico Williams, Leroy Sane, and Mikel Arteta
Money no issue as Arsenal ready to sign wide-forward this month

“My information is that nothing is decided just yet, and so we need to bring a bit of calm to the situation.

“All options remain open and that’s largely because his camp has not been able to hold any formal negotiation yet. They cannot do that until January 1st, but that’s very soon.”

LFC fans will be hugely disappointed, and it’s worrying news when Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also coming towards the ends of their contracts.

More Stories Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.