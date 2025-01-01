Ruben Amorim makes transfer decision after Man United star’s mixed start to the season

Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Matt McNulty, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly decided he wants the club to sign a goalkeeper to challenge Andre Onana for his place as number one.

Onana has not made the most convincing start to life at Old Trafford, having been poor for much of the 2023/24 campaign after being brought in by Erik ten Hag, though he started this term a bit better.

In recent games, however, we’ve seen Onana struggle again, looking highly unconvincing for a number of the goals Man Utd have conceded.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this seems to have convinced Amorim to bring in another goalkeeper who could perhaps give Onana something to think about in terms of having to fight harder to keep his place.

The Cameroon international doesn’t really have proper competition at the moment, and it might be smart business to shake things up a little in that department, to see if it can spark a reaction from the player.

Who could Manchester United sign to put pressure on Andre Onana?

The report from the Manchester Evening News doesn’t mention any specific names, but it could be that we’re already seeing some names being considered by the Red Devils.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that United are alongside Arsenal in showing an interest in Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The 22-year-old Belgian shot-stopper may not be the biggest name, but he looks a decent prospect who could initially serve to give Amorim more depth, whilst also potentially developing into a replacement for Onana eventually.

Onana shone in spells at Ajax and Inter Milan in the past, but he’s found the Premier League to be quite a different beast, so it remains to be seen how much more time he’ll be given.

Amorim has inherited this struggling MUFC side largely made up of Ten Hag’s signings, so he’ll no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on the squad.