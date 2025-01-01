Emerson Palmieri of West Ham United (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up a swap transfer involving left-back Emerson Palmieri, as they look for midfield reinforcements.

According to reports in Italy, the Hammers are keen on potentially signing Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who is currently deemed surplus to requirements in Turin.

That could pave the way for West Ham to bring the Italy international to the London Stadium, though they’re exploring ways to bring his price tag down.

It seems West Ham chief Tim Steidten is keen to use Palmieri in this deal, with the former Chelsea full-back having previously been targeted by the Serie A giants.

Emerson Palmieri transfer: Will Juventus accept West Ham swap proposal for Nicolo Fagioli?

Palmieri hasn’t always been the most consistent performer in his time in the Premier League, but he has shown moments of quality, and one imagines he could be a tempting option for Juve to consider.

If Fagioli isn’t in Juve’s plans, then it could make sense for them to try offloading him this January and perhaps boosting their depth in defence while they’re at it.

West Ham need to improve in a number of areas after a poor start to the season under Julen Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes in the summer.

It increasingly seems like it was the wrong choice to hire the Spanish tactician after Moyes had done a very solid job with the east London outfit, but perhaps a decent January window can change things.