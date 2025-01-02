(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in re-signing 21-year-old English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea during the winter transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Chukwuemeka has made just one start in the UEFA Conference League this season and has yet to feature in a Premier League match under Enzo Maresca.

Since joining Chelsea from Villa in August 2022, Chukwuemeka’s development has stalled.

The Chelsea manager wanted to allow the midfielder to leave the club in the summer transfer window last year but a move failed to materialise for the young midfielder.

This season, Chukwuemeka has only managed 130 minutes across five appearances in all competitions.

The Villans have been actively searching for a versatile midfielder ahead of the winter transfer window and their former midfielder has emerged as a target for Unai Emery’s side.

Carney Chukwuemeka to move back to Aston Villa?

Chelsea are asking for £40 million to sign the midfielder, which is more than double the amount they paid Villa for the player.

Emery’s side are not expected to match that price tag set by Chelsea which would put any move for Chukwuemeka to Villa in jeopardy.

Despite having the likes of Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, and Ross Barkley already at the club, Emery wants to strengthen the midfielder position further.

Villa are currently ninth in the Premier League standings and they are ready to make moves in the January transfer window to strengthen the squad that can give them edge in the second half of the season to fight for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Surprisingly, they are doing much better in the Champions League, currently sitting in fifth position.

Chelsea’s asking price for the player seems unrealistic at this stage and they may have to come down a bit if they really want to cash in on the player.

Meanwhile, Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been tipped to leave the club to join Chelsea.