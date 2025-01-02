Tottenham and Aston Villa are among clubs reportedly eyeing Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn as they seek to bolster their squad in the transfer market.

The 25-year-old German has been in exceptional form this season, drawing interest from several Premier League clubs, including Spurs, Newcastle, and Aston Villa said to be keeping a close watch.

That is according to TBR Football who report that Kuhn has become a primary target for several English clubs.

This includes Aston Villa, who are looking to strengthen their right flank. Concerns over the inconsistent performances of Leon Bailey have led manager Unai Emery to explore alternatives, and Kuhn’s dynamic and creative playing style makes him an attractive option.

Nicolas Kuhn: Incredible numbers this season

Since joining Celtic from Rapid Wien in January 2024 for a reported £3 million, Kuhn has quickly cemented his place as a standout performer in the Scottish Premiership.

His ability to thrive under pressure was evident during Celtic’s Champions League victory over RB Leipzig, where he scored two goals in a commanding 3-1 win, earning widespread praise.

Kuhn has been highly productive this season, amassing 14 goals and 11 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions, taking his overall tally for the club to 17 goals and 14 assists in 43 games.

His impressive displays have made him indispensable to Celtic and have brought him to the brink of a call-up to the German national team.

While Celtic are eager to retain their in-form winger, they could face difficulty resisting a lucrative offer, especially with numerous suitors showing interest. In addition to the aforementioned Premier League trio, clubs like Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Crystal Palace have also been monitoring Kuhn’s progress since last summer.

It was previously reported that the Bees have identified him as a replacement for the in-form Bryan Mbeumo who has been linked with a move away as well.

For Villa, securing Kuhn would not only address immediate needs on the right wing but also align with the club’s vision of building a squad capable of sustained success However, with Kuhn under contract until 2029, any deal will likely require a significant financial commitment.

If Villa manage to outbid their rivals, Kuhn’s arrival could provide a transformative boost to their attacking options and enhance Emery’s plans for the team’s future.