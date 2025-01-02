18 G/A Man United star remains a surprise target for Real Madrid in 2025

Man United star Diogo Dalot is an option for Real Madrid. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are currently monitoring the market for a right-back and should they fail to land Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Dalot could be an alternative for the La Liga champions.

The Spanish giants have been without their starting right-back, Dani Carvajal, for the majority of the current campaign after the defender picked up a serious knee injury at the start of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is viewed in Madrid as both the short and long-term replacement for the 32-year-old as the Champions League winners hope to bring the English talent to the Bernabeu at some stage in 2025.

The full-back is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and he will be able to join Real Madrid for free once the term ends, with David Ornstein admitting that Alexander-Arnold is likely to opt for a new challenge ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Daily Mail even suggests that the La Liga champions have not given up hope over a January sale, with the hierarchy in Madrid ready to sign Alexander-Arnold for £20m this month.

Should the Spanish outfit fail, they do have alternatives on their list.

Diogo Dalot remains an option for Real Madrid

According to iNews, Real Madrid are desperate to find a replacement for Carvajal as soon as possible and are open to bringing Man United’s Diogo Dalot to the Bernabeu in 2025, should they fail to land their top target in Alexander-Arnold.

This would be a surprise move from the La Liga champions as the Portuguese full-back is nothing special, producing six goals and 12 assists across 186 appearances for United.

It is also uncertain if the 25-year-old would be open to moving to Spain, but given the current situation Man United find themselves in, a transfer to Real Madrid is not something the defender is likely to turn down.