Manchester United star pushing for move away following row with Ruben Amorim – Report

Manchester United’s summer signing Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly pushing for a move away from Old Trafford after a fallout with manager Ruben Amorim.

That is according to print version of Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (as reported by The Sun), who claim that the player is now forcing a January exit, with Juventus said to be interested in signing him.

Zirkzee was humiliated during their 2-0 defeat against Newcastle when he was taken off by Amorim after just 33 minutes.

The Manchester United supporters did not make it easy for him as they booed him off, with the player reportedly reduced to tears, a response Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville described as “brutal”.

Juventus interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee

Juventus, led by sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, are reportedly keen on signing Zirkzee in January. The Dutch forward has a history with Juventus manager Thiago Motta, having played under him during his time at Bologna.

When asked about the possibility of signing the Manchester United man, Giuntoli said (quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport):

“Zirkzee? It’s not appropriate to mention names, but we are keeping an eye on any interesting opportunities, and we will move to strengthen the defence.”

Another recent report has stated that Ruben Amorin is also keen on getting rid of the player this month. As per Fichajes, the Portuguese manager is keen on the club to offload Zirkzee after failing to impress the new manager in the two months that he has been in charge of.

Manchester United are on a poor run

Manchester United are on a terrible run at the moment, having lost four consecutive games since their victory against Manchester City, falling to Tottenham, Bournemouth, Wolves, and Newcastle.

Their next fixture—a daunting trip to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool—offers little respite. The Reds have been in scintillating form this season, losing just once and sitting atop the Premier League table.

Zirkzee joined Manchester United with high expectations after an impressive spell at Bologna. However, the 23-year-old has failed to make an impact, struggling for form and failing to adapt to Amorim’s system.

If Juventus proceed with a loan move, it could provide the young striker an opportunity to reignite his career away from the pressure of Old Trafford.