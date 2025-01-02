Report: Liverpool attacker open to La Liga move despite enjoying brilliant season

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The future of a number of Liverpool players is receiving attention in the media these days.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all entered the final six months of their contract at Anfield.

Among those three players, Alexander-Arnold is looking the likeliest to leave the club with Real Madrid keen on bringing the England international to La Liga.

Another Liverpool player is now open to a move to La Liga but to Real Madrid’s biggest rivals Barcelona.

According to Sport, La Liga giants Barcelona are looking to strengthen their left-wing position and they have identified Liverpool’s Luis Diaz as their transfer target.

The Catalans wanted to sign a new left-winger in the summer transfer window and they were heavily linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams but a move did not materialise for the Euro 2024 winner.

However, Barcelona are now ready to explore the market once again and Diaz is someone they are looking to move for.

The Colombian attacker has been in fine form for Arne Slot’s side this season and it would not be wrong to say that he is one of their best players.

He has already scored his personal best eight Premier League goals for Liverpool this season and with 18 more matches left in the league, he is surely going to have his best personal season at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has made the left-wing position his own at Liverpool and he provides them with another goal scoring outlet apart from Mohamed Salah.

Luis Diaz has no reason to leave Liverpool

The Colombia international is playing the best football of his career at Liverpool and this season, the Reds have shown that they can challenge for the biggest honours in the game.

He suits the style of football that Slot plays at Anfield and that has managed to bring the best out of the Liverpool star.

He may be open to the idea of leaving Liverpool at the moment but the grass isn’t always greener on the other side and he would be making a mistake if he leaves the Premier League leaders.

