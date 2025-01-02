Liverpool have no interest in signing Premier League star constantly linked with them

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With the start of the January transfer window, transfer rumours have started about all the Premier League clubs and particularly about Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Reds only managed to sign Federico Chiesa in the summer transfer window last year and they are expected to be active in the market this year in order to improve their chances of winning the Premier League title.

They are currently at the top of the Premier League standings, ahead of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Despite being the strongest side in the Premier League this season, they are weak in some of the positions and they plan to add more strength and quality to their squad soon.

The position they are expected to strengthen the most is the left-back position due to the poor form of Andy Robertson.

One player they have been linked with is Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who is enjoying a brilliant season for Marco Silva’s side.

However, journalist Mark Ogden has claimed that the Reds are not interested in signing him due to his age.

While speaking on ESPN FC, Ogden said:

“The Antonee Robinson thing has been there for a while now. He’s had a great season, arguably the best left-back in the league.

Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Premier League star to solve Andy Robertson issue

“So, Robinson’s name has been attached to Liverpool quite a bit. But I’ve been told on more than one occasion that Liverpool have minimal interest in Robinson.

“It’s not because they don’t think he’s a good player,” Ogden adds.

“It’s more the fact that he’s 27. He’s not their age profile. Liverpool don’t sign players for the long-term who are 27-years-old.”

“The name that has been put to me is Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth,” he says. “He would fit the profile much better than Antonee Robinson.”

Liverpool want Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez

Whether it is Robinson or Kerkez, it is clear how much the Reds need a new left-back this year.

It is a position they have struggled in this season and with Robertson clearly going past his peak years as a player, a fresh face is needed on the left side of the Liverpool defense.

Another player they have been linked with is Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies but only time will tell what Slot will decide.