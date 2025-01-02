(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham may be set for changes in January, with reports suggesting that Brazilian centre-back Luizao is seeking a departure from the club.

The 22-year-old, who arrived at the London Stadium during David Moyes’ tenure in January 2023, has struggled to break into the senior squad, instead featuring primarily for the U21 team.

Since his arrival from São Paulo, Luizao has struggled to make an impact at West Ham. The Brazilian has spent the majority of his time with the U21 squad, playing 12 matches across Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy this season.

West Ham defender Luizao linked with January exit

Frustration over limited opportunities appears to have peaked for Luizao, with his agent reportedly advocating for a transfer away from the London Stadium. Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro has emerged as a potential suitor, with sources from O Tempo suggesting that discussions about a January move are already underway.

The club want to sell him on a permanent deal but may have to agree to an initial loan deal with total wages covered.

West Ham, currently sitting 13th in the Premier League under Julen Lopetegui, are expected to reevaluate their squad during the winter transfer window. The Hammers hope to turn around their form in the second half of the season, and parting ways with Luizao could provide both financial flexibility and room for more strategic signings.

Luizao joined West Ham from São Paulo after making his professional debut in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. While he arrived in England as a promising talent, adapting to the demands of Premier League football has proven challenging. His contributions have been restricted to youth competitions, leaving his future at the club uncertain.

A move to Atletico Mineiro could offer Luizao the opportunity to reset his career in a familiar environment, while for West Ham, offloading the defender could help streamline their roster and focus resources on players who can immediately impact the first team.

Big January window ahead as West Ham struggles continue

West Ham, currently sitting 13th in the Premier League under manager Julen Lopetegui, are expected to reassess their squad during the winter window. The club is hoping to turn around their form in the second half of the season, and offloading Luizao could provide them with financial flexibility and the opportunity to make more strategic signings.

In addition to potentially letting Luizao go, West Ham are reportedly eyeing Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli in a swap deal involving left-back Emerson Palmieri. This move would give West Ham the midfield reinforcements they need as they aim to improve their performance.

The pressure is mounting on Julen Lopetegui as West Ham continue to struggle. Calls for his dismissal have been growing with each passing week, and if the club fails to turn things around after the January transfer window, it could result in Lopetegui losing his job before the end of the season.